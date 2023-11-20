On Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Boston Celtics (11-2) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (3-9). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hornets vs. Celtics matchup.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.2 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 105.5 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a +152 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Hornets put up 113.1 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 122.6 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -114 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

These teams are scoring 230.3 points per game between them, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LaMelo Ball 25.5 -125 14.3

Hornets and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Celtics +375 +150 -

