How to Watch the Hornets vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (11-2) on November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Charlotte is 3-7 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 16th.
- The Hornets score 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.5).
- Charlotte has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (118.6), but also give up fewer at home (121.3) than on the road (124.4).
- At home, Charlotte gives up 121.3 points per game. Away, it allows 124.4.
- The Hornets collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (24.6) than away (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|Nick Richards
|Out
|Concussion
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
