LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 122-108 loss to the Knicks (his most recent action) Ball posted 34 points and nine assists.

Let's look at Ball's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics conceded 23.1 per game last year, ranking them second in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 24 9 10 2 0 1 1/16/2023 35 25 5 6 5 0 0 1/14/2023 39 31 7 9 1 0 2

