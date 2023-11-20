Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-50 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Thursday 109-40 against Clemson.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 89, South Dakota State 50

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season, with a +1057 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gave up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

On offense, South Carolina scored 80.0 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (80.3 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks scored 84.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, South Carolina gave up 46.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 54.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.