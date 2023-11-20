Monday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Donald W. Reynolds Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Tulsa to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 83, South Carolina State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-20.1)

Tulsa (-20.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

South Carolina State Performance Insights

South Carolina State ranked 134th in the country with 73.4 points per game last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 83.8 points per game (-4-worst in college basketball).

Last season the Bulldogs grabbed 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

South Carolina State ranked 105th in college basketball with 14.0 assists per contest.

Although the Bulldogs averaged 15.4 turnovers per game (worst in college basketball), they ranked 18th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs were 229th in college basketball with 6.9 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 309th with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

South Carolina State, who ranked 312th in college basketball with 8.4 three-pointers conceded per game, allowed a 39.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was -2-worst in college basketball.

Last season South Carolina State took 66% two-pointers, accounting for 74.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 34% threes (25.5% of the team's baskets).

