The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Information

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 73.4 134th
343rd 77.4 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd
317th 29.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.9 229th
300th 11.6 Assists 14.0 105th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 15.4 358th

