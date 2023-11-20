South Carolina State vs. Tulsa November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|343rd
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|317th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|14.0
|105th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.