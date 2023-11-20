The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Information

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 73.4 134th 343rd 77.4 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 317th 29.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.9 229th 300th 11.6 Assists 14.0 105th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 15.4 358th

