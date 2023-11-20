The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State's games went over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 13-14-0.

Tulsa (6-22-0 ATS) covered the spread 21.4% of the time, 26.7% less often than South Carolina State (13-14-0) last year.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 65.3 138.7 77.4 161.2 143.9 South Carolina State 73.4 138.7 83.8 161.2 149.9

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 4.0 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up to opponents.

South Carolina State went 4-1 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scored more than 77.4 points last season.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-22-0 16-12-0 South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa South Carolina State 4-10 Home Record 4-6 0-12 Away Record 1-19 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

