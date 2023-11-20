How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 46 points per game, 29.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans score 21.4 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bulldogs give up (74).
- The Spartans are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (38.8%).
- The Bulldogs' 32.7 shooting percentage is 13 lower than the Spartans have conceded.
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- AC Markham: 6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Isabell West: 9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG%
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%
- Trinity Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16 FG%
- Dakota Reeves: 8.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 82-54
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 72-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|L 61-51
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/24/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|North Florida
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
