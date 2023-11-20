How to Watch the South Carolina vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina vs. South Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (78.3) than the Gamecocks allowed their opponents to score (51.8).
- South Dakota State had a 25-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
- Last year, the Gamecocks scored 19.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Jackrabbits allowed (60.6).
- When South Carolina totaled more than 60.6 points last season, it went 28-0.
- The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
- The Jackrabbits' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 100-71
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|W 114-76
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 109-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
