The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) battle the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Citadel shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 247th.

The 66.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.

When Citadel puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.5 on the road.

Citadel made 8.4 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule