Tuesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) going head to head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 79-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Kansas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Marquette 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.7)

Kansas (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Kansas Performance Insights

Last year, Kansas was 88th in the country offensively (75.4 points scored per game) and 118th defensively (68.1 points conceded).

Last year, the Jayhawks were 90th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1).

Last season Kansas was 15th-best in the country in assists with 16.4 per game.

At 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Jayhawks were 219th and 151st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Kansas was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Kansas attempted 33.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25% of Kansas' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75% were 2-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette allowed 70.3 points per game last year (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well on offense, posting 79.3 points per contest (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles averaged 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Marquette piled up assists last year, ranking sixth-best in the country with 17.3 per contest.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles ranked 44th in the nation. They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

Last season the Golden Eagles made 8.9 threes per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from downtown.

Marquette ranked 218th in college basketball with 7.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Marquette attempted 35.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58% of the shots it took (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 42% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

