Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, featuring all seven matchups around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score
Bruins vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Pastrnak's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Predators
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Rantanen's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Predators
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 16 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +115 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 18 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- McDavid's stats: 4 goals in 14 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +120 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Boeser's stats: 13 goals in 18 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +135 to score
Oilers vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 16 games
J.T. Miller (Canucks) +145 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Miller's stats: 11 goals in 18 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +145 to score
Lightning vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Kucherov's stats: 13 goals in 17 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +150 to score
Kings vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 16 games
