The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 134th.
  • The Spartans score an average of 72.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate scored 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (64).
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.4.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Carolina University W 106-48 G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina W 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota L 67-53 Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees - G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

