South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) will face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.