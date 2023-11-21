How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) take on the Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Royals scored an average of 59.0 points per game last year, only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Queens (NC) went 5-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 11.2 fewer points per game (57.4) than the Royals gave up (68.6).
- UNC Asheville went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 33.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.0% lower than the 52.9% of shots the Royals' opponents made.
- The Royals' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 14.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (50.0%).
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Furman
|L 71-61
|Timmons Arena
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 53-38
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 67-51
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/21/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/24/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
