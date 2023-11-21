The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) take on the Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Royals scored an average of 59.0 points per game last year, only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

Queens (NC) went 5-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 11.2 fewer points per game (57.4) than the Royals gave up (68.6).

UNC Asheville went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 33.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.0% lower than the 52.9% of shots the Royals' opponents made.

The Royals' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 14.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (50.0%).

