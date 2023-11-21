The Davidson Wildcats (4-1) play the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Terriers score 16.6 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats allow (57.4).

Wofford is 3-2 when it scores more than 57.4 points.

Davidson has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 8.2 more points than the Terriers allow (60.6).

Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Wofford is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).

The Terriers shoot 40.8% from the field, just 0.6 lower than the Wildcats allow.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Evangelia Paulk: 9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Maddie Heiss: 17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

Annabelle Schultz: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Indiya Clarke: 7.2 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Wofford Schedule