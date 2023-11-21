How to Watch the Wofford vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Davidson Wildcats (4-1) play the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers score 16.6 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats allow (57.4).
- Wofford is 3-2 when it scores more than 57.4 points.
- Davidson has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.
- The 68.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 8.2 more points than the Terriers allow (60.6).
- Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Wofford is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).
- The Terriers shoot 40.8% from the field, just 0.6 lower than the Wildcats allow.
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Evangelia Paulk: 9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Maddie Heiss: 17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Indiya Clarke: 7.2 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-49
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-52
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/17/2023
|@ High Point
|L 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/27/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
