The Carolina Hurricanes, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Fancy a bet on Skjei in the Hurricanes-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brady Skjei vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:02 per game on the ice, is +6.

Skjei has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In nine of 17 games this year, Skjei has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 17 games this season, Skjei has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Skjei goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skjei Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.