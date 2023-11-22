Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Burns against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 21:51 on the ice per game.

Burns has a goal in four games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in six of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 17 games this year, Burns has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Burns' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 8 Points 3 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

