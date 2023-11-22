The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers averaged 14.7 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).

Charleston Southern had a 4-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Chanticleers scored were only 0.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (70.2).

Coastal Carolina had a 7-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

The Chanticleers shot 20.3% from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers' 16.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 41.3 percentage points lower than the Chanticleers given up to their opponents (57.3%).

Charleston Southern Schedule