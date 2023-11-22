The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 219th.
  • The Bulldogs score just 0.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Fighting Camels give up (66.4).
  • Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).
  • Citadel drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 North Greenville W 77-59 McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State W 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 North Carolina Central W 67-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Charleston Southern - McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.