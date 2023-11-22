The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up 14.7 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).

Charleston Southern had a 4-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.

Last year, the Chanticleers scored 70 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.

Coastal Carolina went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Last season, the Chanticleers had a 20.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 24.5% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.

The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field, 41.3% lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers' opponents shot last season.

Coastal Carolina Schedule