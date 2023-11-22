How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up 14.7 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).
- Charleston Southern had a 4-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.
- Last year, the Chanticleers scored 70 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Coastal Carolina went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- Last season, the Chanticleers had a 20.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 24.5% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
- The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field, 41.3% lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers' opponents shot last season.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Duke
|L 88-42
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/15/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 73-61
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|W 78-72
|Timmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
