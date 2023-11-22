The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5 points.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -4.5 242.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over 242.5 combined points in four of 13 games this season.

Charlotte has an average point total of 235.9 in its outings this year, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hornets are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Charlotte has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

Charlotte has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Hornets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 4 30.8% 113.7 228.9 122.2 246.6 231.8 Wizards 6 46.2% 115.2 228.9 124.4 246.6 234.6

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

At home, Charlotte owns a worse record against the spread (3-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-2-0).

The Hornets put up 113.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 124.4 the Wizards give up.

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hornets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 6-7 0-1 9-4 Wizards 5-8 3-6 9-4

Hornets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Hornets Wizards 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 122.2 Points Allowed (PG) 124.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

