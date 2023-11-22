The Washington Wizards (2-11) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

This season, the Hornets have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

Charlotte is 1-1 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Hornets record 10.7 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Wizards give up (124.4).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Hornets post 110.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.6 points per game in away games.

Charlotte is surrendering 120.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (124.4).

When playing at home, the Hornets are sinking 1.6 more treys per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (9.0). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries