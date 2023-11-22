As they get ready to take on the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Mattias Janmark C Out Shoulder Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 55 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers have 50 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Edmonton has conceded 66 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 28th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Oilers (+120) 6.5

