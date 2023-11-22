On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Martin Necas going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in four of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 20:54 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

