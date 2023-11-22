The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they face the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Panthers have put up an 8-2-0 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 35 goals while allowing 25 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.8% success rate).

In the past 10 games for the Bruins (7-1-2), their offense has totaled 37 goals while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (28.1%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)

Bruins (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 12-5-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida is 6-1-1 (13 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they lost.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).

In the six games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 13-1-3 record this season and are 2-3-5 in contests that have required overtime.

Boston has earned nine points (3-1-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Boston has three points (1-0-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Bruins have earned 26 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Boston has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-1-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.47 11th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.18 1st 5th 33.9 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 23rd 16.67% Power Play % 22.81% 11th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 90.77% 1st

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

