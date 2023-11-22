The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Presbyterian is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Hose sit at 201st.

The Blue Hose put up 77.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 78.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.4 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged in road games (57.8).

The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.1 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Presbyterian fared better in home games last season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule