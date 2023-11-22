How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Presbyterian is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Hose sit at 201st.
- The Blue Hose put up 77.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 78.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.4 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged in road games (57.8).
- The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.1 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Presbyterian fared better in home games last season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 81-69
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|L 80-66
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
