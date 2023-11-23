On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (7-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 43.

Before the 49ers square off against the Seahawks, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 43 -300 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 42.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

So far this season, San Francisco has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.

Of 10 Seattle games so far this season, four have hit the over.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 64.5 (-115) - Jauan Jennings - - - - 15.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Christian McCaffrey - - 74.5 (-111) - 33.5 (-115) - Brock Purdy 251.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-110) - - - Deebo Samuel - - 10.5 (-120) - 46.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

