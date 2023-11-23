The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents made.

In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners finished 278th.

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (47.4%).

Oklahoma went 11-5 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Sooners were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawkeyes finished 30th.

The Sooners' 67.7 points per game last year were seven fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

Oklahoma went 15-11 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa performed better at home last season, posting 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game in road games.

The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72 in away games.

Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Oklahoma scored three more points per game at home (69.3) than away (66.3).

At home, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.8.

At home, Oklahoma drained 7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule