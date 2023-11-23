The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) play on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in a clash of SEC opponents.

Ole Miss ranks 52nd in scoring defense this season (23.7 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 36.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, Mississippi State ranks 105th in the FBS (330.9 total yards per game) and 48th defensively (354.5 total yards allowed per game).

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Mississippi State 469.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (107th) 378.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (47th) 176.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (78th) 293 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (114th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has compiled 2,889 yards (262.6 ypg) on 194-of-293 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 933 rushing yards on 209 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 82 times for 458 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 44 catches for 824 yards (74.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 50 passes while averaging 68.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 52 catches for 734 yards, an average of 66.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has put up 1,419 passing yards, or 129.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 109 times for 534 yards, with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has run for 356 yards across 59 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 620 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Zavion Thomas has caught 34 passes and compiled 415 receiving yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson has racked up 221 reciving yards (20.1 ypg) this season.

