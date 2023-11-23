How to Watch USC vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 USC Trojans (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
USC vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- USC went 20-3 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Trojans finished 147th.
- Last year, the Trojans scored 7.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Pirates allowed (65.1).
- USC had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Seton Hall had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.3% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Trojans finished 231st.
- The Pirates put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 1.0 more point than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- Seton Hall went 17-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC averaged 76.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).
- When playing at home, the Trojans surrendered 0.6 more points per game (66.8) than when playing on the road (66.2).
- At home, USC made 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (29.8%).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Seton Hall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (65.8).
- The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 85-59
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 70-60
|Galen Center
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|W 81-70
|Galen Center
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 85-55
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|W 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
