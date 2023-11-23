Thursday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and Villanova Wildcats (4-1) going head-to-head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tar Heels, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on November 23.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Villanova vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Villanova 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.7)

North Carolina (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) and allow 61 per outing (35th in college basketball).

Villanova ranks 121st in the country at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 10 more than the 25.4 its opponents average.

Villanova knocks down 10 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (8.8). It is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (102nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.8%.

The Wildcats rank 32nd in college basketball with 106 points scored per 100 possessions, and 100th in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Villanova has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 10.8 it forces on average (275th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina was 68th in the country last year with 76.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 204th with 70.9 points allowed per game.

The Tar Heels ranked seventh-best in the nation by grabbing 36.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 192nd in college basketball (31.5 allowed per contest).

North Carolina put up 11.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 274th in the country.

The Tar Heels committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

The Tar Heels drained 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.2% shooting percentage (328th-ranked) from three-point land.

North Carolina surrendered 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers and 37.6% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.