For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Andrei Svechnikov a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Svechnikov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

