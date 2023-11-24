The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) are heavy, 22.5-point favorites against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -22.5 146.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points only twice this season.

The average total for Charleston Southern's games this season has been 151.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charleston Southern has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Charleston Southern was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Buccaneers have played as an underdog of +1600 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston Southern has a 5.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 4 80% 79.8 158.2 76.4 149.8 145.7 Charleston Southern 2 66.7% 78.4 158.2 73.4 149.8 146.2

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 78.4 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 76.4 the Demon Deacons allow.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0 Charleston Southern 0-3-0 0-1 2-1-0

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Charleston Southern 13-3 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

