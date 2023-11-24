How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 233rd.
- The Buccaneers put up only two more points per game (78.4) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (76.4).
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (66.5).
- In 2022-23, the Buccaneers conceded 4.6 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (76.7).
- At home, Charleston Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 102-61
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|L 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
