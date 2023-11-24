The Clemson Tigers (4-0) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACCN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Clemson had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 220th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

Clemson had a 19-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule