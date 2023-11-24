Clemson vs. Alcorn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Clemson Tigers (4-0) are heavily favored (by 22.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clemson
|-22.5
|145.5
Clemson Betting Records & Stats
- Clemson's games last season went over this contest's total of 145.5 points 14 times.
- Clemson's matchups last season had an average of 142.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Clemson won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (15-5).
- The Tigers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, Clemson has an implied win probability of 98.0%.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|14
|46.7%
|74.7
|142.4
|67.9
|138.5
|139.5
|Alcorn State
|10
|34.5%
|67.7
|142.4
|70.6
|138.5
|136.8
Additional Clemson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers scored were only 4.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- When Clemson put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 12-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|0-0
|18-12-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|0-1
|15-14-0
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Alcorn State
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|10-10
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
