The Clemson Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Clemson vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.

Mississippi State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Clemson is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.

The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 33.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (44.2).

Clemson is 4-0 when scoring more than 44.2 points.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tigers are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (29.7%).

The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG% MaKayla Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Clemson Schedule