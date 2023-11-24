Should you wager on Dmitry Orlov to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in two games (one shot).
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:11 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

