How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who lost their most recent game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO to watch the Hurricanes and the Lightning hit the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|Hurricanes
|4-0 CAR
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|Hurricanes
|3-0 TB
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (61 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|15
|5
|11
|16
|9
|5
|52.7%
|Seth Jarvis
|18
|8
|7
|15
|5
|10
|51.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|18
|10
|4
|14
|5
|6
|49.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|18
|6
|7
|13
|13
|6
|48.2%
|Brady Skjei
|18
|2
|11
|13
|4
|7
|-
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- With 70 goals (3.5 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|19
|13
|16
|29
|21
|11
|0%
|Brayden Point
|20
|8
|16
|24
|10
|6
|46.2%
|Victor Hedman
|20
|4
|17
|21
|15
|4
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|18
|8
|13
|21
|8
|3
|53.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|20
|9
|10
|19
|9
|6
|50%
