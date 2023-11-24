Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who lost their most recent game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 4-0 CAR 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (61 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 15 5 11 16 9 5 52.7% Seth Jarvis 18 8 7 15 5 10 51.4% Teuvo Teravainen 18 10 4 14 5 6 49.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 18 6 7 13 13 6 48.2% Brady Skjei 18 2 11 13 4 7 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 70 goals (3.5 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players