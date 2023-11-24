Hurricanes vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their last outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Lightning (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes are 11-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has gone 6-2 (winning 75.0%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|61 (10th)
|Goals
|70 (2nd)
|57 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (29th)
|15 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (3rd)
|13 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (8th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Carolina has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- Three of Carolina's last 10 games went over.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 61 this season.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 57 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 14th in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.