Friday's contest at LionTree Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) matching up with the Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at 6:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a 78-74 win for Iowa, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Iowa projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Seton Hall. The over/under has been set at , and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Seton Hall 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Iowa (-1.5)



Iowa (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Iowa's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Seton Hall's is 2-2-1. The Hawkeyes have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Pirates have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 89.4 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball and are allowing 76.0 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball.

Iowa is 63rd in the nation at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.6 its opponents average.

Iowa knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (200th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 28.3% from deep.

The Hawkeyes rank 53rd in college basketball by averaging 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th in college basketball, allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions.

Iowa has committed 8.0 turnovers per game (seventh in college basketball action), 6.0 fewer than the 14.0 it forces on average (89th in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.4 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Seton Hall wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It records 37.4 rebounds per game, 67th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.4.

Seton Hall makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc (293rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 28.0%.

Seton Hall has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

