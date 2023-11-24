The Memphis Tigers (8-3) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Temple Owls (3-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Memphis sports the 101st-ranked defense this year (29.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 10th-best with 39.2 points per game. Temple ranks 83rd in total yards per game (364.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 441.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Key Statistics

Memphis Temple 453.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (85th) 418.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (123rd) 147.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.7 (126th) 306.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (30th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (130th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (133rd)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 3,266 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 242 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has compiled 950 rushing yards on 162 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 424 yards (38.5 per game) on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 53 times for 264 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 925 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 91 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 49 passes for 783 yards (71.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner leads Temple with 2,746 yards on 229-of-398 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 317 yards on 72 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 24 catches, totaling 229 yards.

Joquez Smith has run for 316 yards across 70 carries, scoring one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson paces his team with 506 receiving yards on 38 catches with four touchdowns.

Amad Anderson Jr. has collected 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Dante Wright has racked up 469 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

