A pair of SEC teams square off when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-7.5) 54.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-7.5) 54.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Missouri has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Arkansas has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Razorbacks have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Arkansas
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.