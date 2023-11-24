Friday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55, heavily favoring Detroit Mercy to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Spartans are coming off of a 58-53 victory against South Carolina State in their last outing on Monday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

South Carolina Upstate vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, South Carolina Upstate 55

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Spartans took down the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home on November 20 by a score of 58-53.

The Spartans have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

The Spartans have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (one).

South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (one).

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

AC Markham: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Trinity Johnson: 6.0 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 15.4 FG%

6.0 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 15.4 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG% Isabell West: 8.3 PTS, 60.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 60.7 FG% Dakota Reeves: 8.5 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans have been outscored by 18.3 points per game (scoring 53.5 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 288th in college basketball) and have a -110 scoring differential overall.

