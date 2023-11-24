The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -11.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has hit the over in nine of its 15 games with a set total (60%).
  • The Warriors' ATS record is 5-11-0 this season.
  • Golden State has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Golden State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -600.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 11 of the Spurs' 15 games with a set total.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 5-10-0 this season.
  • The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 19% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 0 0% 113.9 223.6 114.1 237.2 226.4
Spurs 0 0% 109.7 223.6 123.1 237.2 229.2

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have two wins against the spread, and are 2-8 overall, in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering zero times in eight home games, and five times in eight road games.
  • The Warriors average 113.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs give up.
  • Golden State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Spurs have gone over the total seven times.
  • San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 3-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.
  • The Spurs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow (114.1).
  • When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Warriors and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 5-11 0-0 9-7
Spurs 5-10 0-0 11-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors vs. Spurs Point Insights

Warriors Spurs
113.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.7
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
1-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
4-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0
4-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.