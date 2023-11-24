The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Winthrop matchup.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Winthrop has won two games against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Georgia has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Bulldogs have hit the over once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.