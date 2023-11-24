The Wofford Terriers (1-0) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Wofford vs. Canisius Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th 221st 12.5 Assists 14.3 88th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

