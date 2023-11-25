The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears average 19.7 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Buccaneers allow their opponents to score (80.6).
  • The Buccaneers record 8.7 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Bears allow (69.9).
  • This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears make 34.8% of their shots from the field, just 8.4% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Madison Adamson: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Kennedi Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%
  • Alaina Nettles: 3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%
  • Shimei Muhammad: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Furman L 71-68 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 Charleston (SC) L 70-60 The Buc Dome
11/22/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 78-60 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Mercer - The Buc Dome
11/30/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome

