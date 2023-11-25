The 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25 will see the Clemson Tigers (7-4) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.

On defense, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by surrendering just 289.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 49th (413.5 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina is accumulating 27.7 points per contest (66th-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FBS on defense (27.3 points surrendered per game).

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Clemson Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Tigers rank -36-worst with 405.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 61st by allowing 346.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at the Tigers' last three games, they have put up 34.7 points per game on offense (45th-ranked) and have surrendered 21.3 points per game on defense (83rd-ranked).

Clemson has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, registering 177.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-47-worst). It has been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 164.0 passing yards per game (56th-ranked).

Over the Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 28th in rushing offense (227.7 rushing yards per game) and -55-worst in rushing defense (182.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Tigers have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In Clemson's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3.

Clemson games have hit the over on four of 10 occasions (40%).

Clemson has gone 5-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Clemson has a 4-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,480 pass yards for Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 142 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 99 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has racked up 805 yards on 149 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 141 times for 718 yards (65.3 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 203 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 510 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has collected 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has grabbed 45 passes while averaging 43.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool's 40 catches have turned into 404 yards and five touchdowns.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has amassed 5.5 sacks, 8.0 TFL, 66 tackles, and two interceptions.

Nate Wiggins leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

